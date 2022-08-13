Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of LAZR opened at $10.99 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750 in the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.