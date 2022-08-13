Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE PNR opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

