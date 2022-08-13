Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Continental Resources stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

