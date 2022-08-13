Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $202.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

