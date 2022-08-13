Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

STLD opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

