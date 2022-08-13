Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,996 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 510,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.5 %

TPR opened at $35.69 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.