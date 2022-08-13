Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5,657.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

