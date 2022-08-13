Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 156,212 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 314,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 285,265 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 890,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.98 million, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

