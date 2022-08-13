Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WRK opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

