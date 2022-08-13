Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $28,216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

