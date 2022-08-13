Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $280,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.