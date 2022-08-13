Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 546.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
