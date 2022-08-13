Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

