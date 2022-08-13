Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Copper Index Fund were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPER opened at $22.20 on Friday. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

