Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.66 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

