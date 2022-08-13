Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insulet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

Insulet stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.12.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

