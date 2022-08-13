Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

