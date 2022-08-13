Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 456.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average of $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.81 and a 1 year high of $284.99.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

