Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,214 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

