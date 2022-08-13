Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,804 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 292,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,904 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.