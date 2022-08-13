Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,461 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

