Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,949 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.41. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.