Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,980 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in GrowGeneration by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $360.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.94.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.