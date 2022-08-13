Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after buying an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after buying an additional 191,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average is $221.95.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

