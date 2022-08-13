Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.