Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $39.88 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

