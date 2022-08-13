Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,602 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $118.51.

