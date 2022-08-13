Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE GRMN opened at $100.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

