Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,771 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $523.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Investment

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

