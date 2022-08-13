Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,006 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

USL opened at $37.68 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

