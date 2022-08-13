Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 63,665 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,665 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.