Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 670 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after acquiring an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 818,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

