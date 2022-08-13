Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,910 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $95.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.