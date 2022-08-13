Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 98,454 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,454 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

