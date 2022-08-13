Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $38,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at $677,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

BRG stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $796.54 million, a PE ratio of 237.36, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.