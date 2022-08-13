Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

