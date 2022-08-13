Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $5.05. Aegon shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 67,307 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.