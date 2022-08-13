Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 6420475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Gavin Wilson bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

The stock has a market cap of £59.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. The company has a current ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 50.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.72.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

