Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Agenus Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.