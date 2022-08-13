AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.7 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIBRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.86) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.98.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.