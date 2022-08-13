Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in July

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Aimia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Aimia has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.05.
About Aimia
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aimia (AIMFF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.