Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in July

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Aimia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Aimia has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.