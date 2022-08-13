AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $11.96 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.