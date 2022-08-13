Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

ALRM stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,022 shares of company stock worth $1,772,282. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

