Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $1.65 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $356.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

