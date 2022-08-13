Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

