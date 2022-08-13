Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,478 shares of company stock worth $4,616,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.