Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
