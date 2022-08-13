ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Up 1.4%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 31,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.27.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.
