Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 11.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 15,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,257,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ALT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $750.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

