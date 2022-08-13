Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

